When will Israeli schools open? Final decision expected Monday

Senior Israeli leaders are set to gather for deliberations Monday with the goal of reaching a final decision on whether to open the 2021-2022 school year on time, or to delay the resumption of studies amid rising COVID infection rates.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who returned this weekend from a meeting in Washington with President Joe Biden - his first such trip as premier – will host the gathering, which is set to include Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope), Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash, Home Front Command chief Major General Ori Gordin, Federation of Local Authorities chairman Haim Bibas, and other senior policy makers.

Education Minister Shasha-Biton has pushed to begin the new school year on time, fully opening the education system with the fewest possible disruptions to in-person learning. The Health Ministry, on the other hand, has suggested that school openings in the state education system be delayed. Studies in the haredi sector have already resumed.

In addition to the meeting hosted by Prime Minister Bennett, the Coronavirus Cabinet is set to convene Monday night to formally approve the expansion of the ‘green pass’ system, which will be expanded to include public workers.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry announced thatone out of 12 people, or over 8%, of those tested for coronavirus that day (from 52,000 tests administered by the time of the announcement) was found to be positive.

Earlier on Sunday, senior Health Ministry officials held a press conference at which it was announced that the country’s booster shot program is to be expanded to everyone over the age of 12, taking effect immediately. In addition, all those returning from abroad who have received a vaccine shot within the past six months will only be required to quarantine for 24 hours or until they receive a negative test result.