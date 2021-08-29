1 in 12 COVID tests comes back positive - is the 4th wave really over?

Despite estimates from Hebrew University researchers that the fourth wave of the coronavirus has already peaked, infection rates are continuing to rise and now stand at their highest so far during the current wave. According to Health Ministry data, one out of 12 people tested for coronavirus on Sunday (from 52,000 tests administered) was found to be positive.

The number of those seriously ill with Covid-19 also rose in the last day to 751 people on Sunday evening. The new cases include 31 people who have not been vaccinated, 2 who have received one vaccine dose, and 12 who received two doses. The number of those on ventilators rose to 157 people.

There are now 4,234 verified cases of coronavirus in the country. Seven people died with coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,989. 511 people died with coronavirus during August.

Earlier on Sunday, senior Health Ministry officials held a press conference at which it was announced that the country’s booster shot program is to be expanded to everyone over the age of 12, taking effect immediately. In addition, all those returning from abroad who have received a vaccine shot within the past six months will only be required to quarantine for 24 hours or until they receive a negative test result.

At the opening of the press conference, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said: “We are doing everything we can to encourage people to get vaccinated. We are literally going door-to-door with our vaccination program, and the general public’s cooperation with the government is paying off. However, we must continue to vaccinate at a fast pace.

“Due to our efforts, we can count on seeing an improvement in the infection rate soon, but it’s still too early to tell if we’re at the end of the fourth wave. There’s room for optimism, but there’s no certainty on that. We must all continue to follow Health Ministry guidelines meticulously – refraining from large gatherings, and most importantly, keeping up the pace of vaccinations.”

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also related to the expansion of the booster shot program on Sunday, saying: “From now on, the third dose will be available to everyone over the age of 12. This is a privilege no one in any other country has. The third dose is effective. Two million Israelis have already been vaccinated. Israel is the only country in the world that has done this, and done this successfully.”

He added that, “We are already seeing the results; the rate of increase in the number of the seriously ill is slowing. However, the peak is still ahead, and therefore, everyone needs to get that third shot. I call on all citizens over the age of 12 to go out right away and get that third shot. And as for anyone who has yet to be vaccinated – you have to get it done right now. That’s the way to protect our health and our livelihoods.”