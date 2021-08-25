Great Neck, Long Island adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

The village of Great Neck on Long Island, New York unanimously voted to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism during a board of trustees meeting, according to The Island Now news site.

The council’s resolution also gave examples of anti-Semitic speech and as well as physical incidents of anti-Semitism toward Jews, property, institutions and synagogues.

The resolution was in solidarity with other local municipalities that have adopted the IHRA definition, including North Hempstead and Nassau County.

Great Neck Mayor Pedram Bral said that the resolution sends an “important message.”

He told the news outlet that with the rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Long Island and the rest of the country over the last year, the adoption by Great Neck is a stand against hatred.

Great Neck released a statement saying that with the definition being a ”clear description of anti-Semitism in its various forms, including but not limited to Holocaust denial, prejudices against Jews, and the denial of Israel’s right to exist,” the mayor believed it was “important to speak as a unified voice against anti-Semitism, bigotry and racism, of any kind.”

In recent months, Long Island has experienced multiple episodes of anti-Semitism, including hackers vandalizing the North Shore Hebrew Academy high school’s website with anti-Semitic content, a virtual Torah study event conducted by Great Neck’s Temple Beth-El being “zoom bombed” with offensive and hateful material, and 12 swastikas spray painted on the Port Washington Police Athletic League’s Sunset Park clubhouse.

In June, a Jewish couple who had recently moved from Manhattan to Roslyn Harbor, were harassed by their neighbour with anti-Semitic taunts, including death threats, over a property line dispute.