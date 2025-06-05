A Jewish firefighter's courageous act during a devastating blaze at the Chabad of Greenvale in Long Island has become a symbol of faith and resilience for the local community.

On Wednesday morning, as flames engulfed the synagogue, firefighter Michael Farca braved the inferno to save a sacred Torah scroll, the New York Post reported. Emerging unscathed with the Torah in hand, Farca's action was met with tears and prayers from congregants gathered outside. The incident occurred following Shavuot, the Jewish holiday commemorating the giving of the Torah, amplifying its significance.

While the sanctuary suffered extensive damage, the rescued Torah has become a beacon of hope. The community is now seeking a temporary location for worship as they plan to rebuild their cherished synagogue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.