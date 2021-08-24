Meretz's Arab MK says Israel should hold direct talks with Hamas

Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) responded Tuesday to the escalation with Gaza and the possibility that the IDF will soon need to fight another battle with the Hamas terror group which controls the enclave,

In an interview with 103 FM Radio, Frej said, "We are running too fast. This ritual repeats itself, and if we don't have the courage to think out of the box and understand how we can solve the problems, we'll end up in the same place."

"Meretz is part of the government, and it wants the good of the country. We think that the option of war must be the last [option]."

Frej also emphasized that Israel "must speak directly with Hamas - not under the table. We need to understand how to release the existing pressure in Gaza."

He added: "We trust the IDF, whose job it is to protect and act on the ground, however it sees fit. Every fighter must protect himself, and he has instructions which he receives in accordance with the conditions."

On Saturday night, Gazans rioting violently on the border shot and critically injured a Border Police officer, First Sergeant Barel Hadarya Shmueli.