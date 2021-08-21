Border Police officer critically wounded in Gaza riots

First Sergeant B., a Border Police officer, on Saturday was critically injured by gunshot while stationed on the northern Gaza border.

The officer was evacuated by helicopter to Be'er Sheva's Soroka Medical Center, and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

B.'s family has been notified.

B.'s injury occurred as hundreds of Gazans rioted Saturday afternoon and evening near the Gaza-Israel border, near the Karni Crossing.

The rioters hurled rocks, homemade explosives, and firebombs towards the border, and sent balloons suspected of being laden with explosives into Israeli territory. The IDF responded using riot dispersal methods, including rubber bullets, and by firing towards the main rioters.

Twenty-three Gazans were injured, most of them suffering shots to their legs. They have been evacuated to hospitals.

During the clashes, a Gazan attempted to violently steal an IDF soldier's weapon. The attempt was caught on camera.

"During the afternoon hours, hundreds of Palestinian rioters and demonstrators gathered along the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip," an IDF statement said. "Over the past week, the IDF Southern Command has been preparing for riots, increasing readiness and reinforcing troops from Israel’s Border Police (Yamas) and Special Forces to be stationed in the area of the security fence."

"During the riots, approximately hundreds of rioters approached one area of the security fence in the northern Gaza Strip and attempted to climb the fence and hurled explosive devices at IDF troops. IDF troops responded with riot dispersal means, including when necessary live fire.

"An Israeli Border Police soldier was critically injured by live fire emanating from Gaza, and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. In addition, during the riots a number of rioters attempted to steal a soldier's weapon. The soldier fought the rioters off and successfully prevented his weapon from being stolen. The weapon is in the possession of the soldier.

"The riots lasted approximately three hours and as of now all the rioters have dispersed."

On Monday, the Islamic Jihad terror group fired a single rocket at Israel, in "revenge" for the elimination of terrorists involved in a shootout with the IDF.

Last week, Hamas promised to renew the fighting with Israel if Israel did not relax security on the border and transfer the Qatari funds to Gaza. Other reports said that the border riots would restart, as well as the nightly disturbances.

On Thursday, Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) approved the transfer of the Qatari funds, which are expected to arrive in Gaza within the coming weeks.