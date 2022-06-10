Minister of Regional Cooperation Esawi Frej (Meretz) on Thursday criticized the conduct of his fellow party member, MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi.

Zoabi earlier this week voted against the bill extending the application of Israeli law in Judea and Samaria for another five years, causing the bill not to pass and the coalition to suffer a defeat.

Speaking in an interview on Radio 103FM, Frej said that Zoabi is unable to withstand the pressures of being a politician.

"MK Zoabi was wrong with her lack of political experience. Being in the coalition is a different set of rules. If she cannot deal with it, she should return the mandate," he said.

"There is a law in Israel, there is democracy. She cannot be fired, but I expect her to do better. We are trying to talk to her. She is doing damage to the party, and there are problems here. We have conveyed messages, and we are not giving up, but we must find ways to get out of this mess," continued Frej.

Asked whether there is a chance that Zoabi would leave the party, he replied, "We need to find the formula for how to proceed - and I hope we find the way. It is not over until it is over."