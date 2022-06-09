Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej (Meretz) estimates that his party and the Labor party have lost relevance in the eyes of the public.

"Meretz and Labor have come to the end of their path," Frej told Galei Zahal. "We need to disband them and create a new social-democratic body in Israel, a real Left and not an artificial connection."

In his opinion, if such a body were created, it would win more than ten Knesset seats.

Frej also slammed Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi for voting against the Judea and Samaria bill.

"She screwed up. She wanted to keep her head high, very nice - the coalition is not appropriate for you. Take yourself [out], thanks. In the coalition there are compromises, you cannot take what you want," he said.

"If I were a Knesset member in the coalition, I would vote in favor of the Judea and Samaria regulations. We have friends who lack political experience who behaved in a fashion that is not appropriate for coalition members. We have a very serious problem, I admit."

Frej resigned as an MK under the Norwegian Law, under which a minister resigns as MK and allows another representative from his party to take his seat in the Knesset.