FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration granted its full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday/

Several coronavirus vaccines have been in use for nearly a year, including vaccines produced by the Pfiizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson companies. The Pfizer vaccine is the first vaccine against the coronavirus to win full FDA approval.

The FDA has been criticized for taking too long to approve the life-saving vaccines. The approval will make it easier for employers and universities to mandate that employees and students be vaccinated.

A June poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 31% of unvaccinated people in America would be more likely to be vaccinated if the vaccine received FDA approval.

71% of American adults have received at least one dose of the various vaccines so far. 56% of the vaccines administered in the US have been the Pfizer vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine remains under FDA review.