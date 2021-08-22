Lod residents: Don't release terrorist just because he's a minor

On Sunday, the Lod District Court is to rule on whether the terrorist who stabbed Meir Gabbay in Lod three months ago will continue to be held in detention, given that the suspect is a minor.

The stabbing occurred in May, on the fourth day of the Lod riots during Operation Guardian of the Walls. Meir Gabbay, a resident of Lod’s Ramat Eshkol neighborhood, was on his way home from prayers at the synagogue. His attacker, who was on the streets with a large Arab mob, started to pelt him with stones and then approached him and stabbed him in the back.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Meir’s wife Gil said, “We are begging the justice system to give us justice and not perpetuate the injustice committed by the police. They shouldn’t be releasing this terrorist – the state has plenty of ways of dealing with minors other than releasing them.”

MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism) was present at the hearing. “I came to support the family of the victim, and also the community,” he said. “His friends along with members of the community are here outside the court to protest against this terrorist being released. The state should not be abandoning the residents of Lod, nor the attack victim and his family.”

Yamina MK Nir Orbach noted that, “The attacker – himself a resident of Lod – is not any less guilty or any less of a danger to society simply because he is a minor. This wasn’t even the first time that he was involved in a violent incident, and probably it won’t be the last. The atmosphere in Lod has still not entirely calmed down from the period of the riots, and dangerous steps that are taken today are likely to cost us dearly in the future.”