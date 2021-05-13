Jew walking to synagogue is stabbed - in Lod

A Jewish man of about 20 years old was stabbed Thursday morning by a Muslim Arab terrorist in the central Israeli city of Lod.

The Jewish man sustained light injuries to his back from the stabbing. He was taken to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center for treatment, conscious and in stable condition.

The stabbing, which occurred near a mosque, was perpetrated by a Muslim Arab who spontaneously attacked the Jew.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) signed an order to call up 10 Border Police reserve companies, in order to reinforce police.

"No IDF soldier will take part in police activities," he said.