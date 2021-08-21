Poll: Former Jerusalem mayor is leading candidate to replace Netanyahu

A new poll by Ulpan Shishi asked the public if in their opinion, the Netanyahu era is over - and more than half said no.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they do not believe that former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will no longer lead Likud, while 34% said they believe his time as leader has come to an end.

Among those on the political right, 71% still support Netanyahu, while 22% believe he should step aside.

When asked who the best person to replace Netanyahu might be, 31% named former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat, while 12% named Miri Regev, 9% Avi Dichter, 6% Yuli Edelstein, 5% Yisrael Katz, and 3% Tzachi Hanegbi. One-third of Likud voters did not name a preferred replacement candidate.

If Nir Barkat led the Likud, the party would lose eight of its seats, receiving just 24. In that scenario, Yesh Atid would retain its 20 seats, while Blue and White and the Religious Zionism party would receive 10 seats each.

Sephardic-haredi Shas would receive nine Knesset seats, while Labor would receive eight Knesset seats, followed by Yisrael Beytenu and Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism with seven seats each. Yamina, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party, would receive six seats.