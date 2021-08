Top rabbi: 'What can an insignificant person like me do to help bring the Redemption?' Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: 'Saying 'Kaddish' with earnest has the power to bring the Redemption.' Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu: "Saying 'Kaddish' with earnest has the power to bring the Redemption."



