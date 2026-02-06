Tzfat Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu has offered an explanation for the decline in the number of Arabs ascending the Temple Mount.

According to Rabbi Eliyahu, the number of Arabs visiting the Temple Mount is now down by half.

Sharing a conversation that one of his friends had with a senior Arab official on the Temple Mount, Rabbi Eliyahu said that the Arab official claimed that Jews bowing on the ground on on the Temple Mount caused less Arabs to visit the site.

Rabbi Eliyahu quoted the Arab as saying to his friend, "The reason is that you started bowing on the ground to the Holy One, Blessed Be He. When we see you bowing, we are afraid of you, because you humble yourselves before G-d. If you humble yourselves before G-d, who can stand against you? So, we don't come anymore."

The Temple Mount Yeshiva issued a statement: "Blessings to Minister Ben-Gvir for restoring governance and honor to the Temple Mount, the holiest and most important place for the People of Israel. Since Ben-Gvir took office, the Temple Mount has returned to being a holy and pleasant place, and instead of chants inciting the murder of Jews, we now hear wedding songs, prayers, and Torah lessons. It is moving to witness the awakening of the rabbis ascending, and the bowing which is growing stronger. The People of Israel have returned to the Temple Mount."