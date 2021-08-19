Israel may open booster dose to those over 30 - next week

Senior officials in Israel's Health Ministry estimate that on Thursday evening, third doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be approved for all Israelis over age 40, Israel Hayom reported.

According to the report, the officials estimate that there is a high chance booster doses will be approved for those over age 30 next week. Next month the shots will be approved for Israelis of all ages, the site added.

On Thursday night, the forum of experts advising Israel's Health Ministry on the battle against coronavirus is expected to hold a meeting of approximately 90 doctors, including members of the advisory board on vaccines, and the professional staff for managing pandemics.

A senior healthcare official participating in the Health Ministry's professional forum for fighting coronavirus told Israel Hayom that "most of the Health Ministry officials are in favor of approving - even today - the third dose for those ages 40 and above. The Coronavirus Cabinet, the government, and the Prime Minister are also really pushing for it."

"Afterwards, it seems that it is just an issue of time, within a week, that they will approve the third dose for ages 30 and above, and in September - for all ages possible."

Earlier this week, the IDF Medical Corps on Monday began administering a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to medical staff over the age of 30 and IDF servicemen aged 50 and over.