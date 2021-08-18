Trump claims booster shot is a “money making operation for Pfizer”

Former President Donald Trump during an interview with Fox host Maria Bartiromo said that the COVID booster shot “sounds like a money making operation for Pfizer.”

“Think of the dollars involved. An extra shot. That’s tens of billions of dollars. How good a business is that,” said Trump. “If you’re a businessman and you say, ‘Let’s give them another shot.’ That’s another 10 billion dollars of money coming in.”

Trump added that “the whole thing is crazy.”

“You wouldn’t think you would need a booster. You know when these first came out they were good for life. Then they were good for a year or two. And I could see the writing on the wall. I could see the dollar signs in the eyes of that guy that runs Pfizer, you know the guy that announced right after the election that he had the vaccine.”