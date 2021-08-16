Justice Minister Sa'ar: Lockdown should be a last resort

Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) on Monday discussed the rise in coronavirus infections across Israel, and the possibility of a lockdown over the upcoming holiday season.

"There is no doubt that the more people are vaccinated, the more the likelihood of serious illness which places the greatest burden on hospitals will drop," Sa'ar told 103 FM Radio, adding that "we need to push for the vaccination of the youth as well."

He added that there is a need for harsher restrictions on the issue of gatherings, but emphasized that "a lockdown will mean a dramatic hit to the economy and people's livelihoods" and that everyone agrees it should be "a last resort."

When asked if he would support delaying the start of the school year until October 1, Sa'ar said, "Personally, I don't rule out that option."

However, he added, "We will need to examine things closer to when" the school year starts - "after all, we are over two weeks before then."

"I hope that the next two-plus weeks will be used for the vaccination of youth in significant numbers...it will make the start of the school year a lot more sure."

Regarding the bill aimed to prevent former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from serving in the position again, Sa'ar said: "The instruction was with the knowledge and awareness of the Prime Minister (Naftali Bennett - ed.). After the bill is prepared it will be brought to the government and afterwards to the Knesset for approval. These things will happen in the coming winter."