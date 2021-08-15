Israeli actress fired for refusing vaccination or testing

Actress Orna Fitussi has been fired from the filming of the second season of the successful crime series "Maniac," after refusing to undergo COVID-19 tests before filming.

The producers of the series confirmed the report. "We work according to the [Health Ministry's] procedures and are committed the safety of the people who work at the set," it said.

The corporation and the actress declined to comment.

The 53-year-old actress recently posted statements on social media against the vaccine and even wrote over the weekend that she had decided to cancel her donor card. "The Health Ministry is abusing me and other people who do not want to take the Pfizer vaccine," she wrote.

Fitussi addressed the responses she has received online: "It's funny to me, because I'm an actress, but not like Gal Gadot, or a singer like Noa Kirel. I am a mother, a human being, a civilian, a friend, a Jew. So why are you getting so upset about me? And how much power do you attribute to me as an influencer?"