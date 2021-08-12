Frankfurt announces construction to begin on $40 million Jewish learning center

Frankfurt, Germany has announced that construction is set to begin in September on a $40 million Jewish center that community leaders see as the future home of Jewish learning in Europe.

The Jewish Academy (“Jüdische Akademie”) will open in 2024 as an educational institution that will feature conferences on Jewish topics and issues pertinent to the Jewish community in Germany, reported the Jewish Chronicle.

The center will aim its focus on Jewish history, culture, philosophy, ethics and the Holocaust, as well more contemporary topics such as Israel, anti-Semitism and interfaith dialogue. The history of Germany’s Jews will also be studied.

The project’s cost is being shared by the German government, the state government of Hesse, the Frankfurt city government, and the Central Committee of Jews in Germany.

The building’s architectural plan is influenced by a previous Frankfurt Jewish place of learning, the Freies Jüdisches Lehrhaus (“Jewish House of Free Study”) constructed in 1920 by Jewish philosopher Franz Rosenzweig.

Frankfurt is home to approximately 6,600 Jews.