Coronavirus: Nearly 6,000 new cases

For the third day running, Israel saw around 6,000 new coronavirus cases, as 5,946 new coronavirus cases were confirmed Wednesday.

Out of a total of 42,203 currently active COVID-19 cases, 748 patients are currently hospitalized. At the same time, the number of serious cases rose from 400 on Wednesday to 421 by Thursday morning.

Eighty-seven coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 65 are intubated.

Around the country, 139,043 were performed Wednesday, while the percentage of positive test results remained high at 4.62%.

Meanwhile, 716,518 Israelis who are immunocompromised or over age 60 have received a third "booster" dose of the coronavirus vaccine; 5,406,232 Israelis have received two doses of the vaccine.

Though the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine does not prevent infection with the delta coronavirus variant, Health Ministry data shows that in every age group, the unvaccinated have a higher rate of serious illness than the vaccinated: Only one person aged 12-15 is currently in serious condition, and that person is completely unvaccinated.

The two individuals between 20-29 who are in serious condition are both unvaccinated; in the 30-39 age group, 12 unvaccinated individuals are in serious condition, while only one vaccinated individual is. Among those aged 40-49, five vaccinated people are in serious condition, along with 20 people who were not vaccinated.

In addition, though most of Israel's older population is vaccinated, a higher percentage of the unvaccinated elderly than the vaccinated elderly experience severe illness.

Eight people died of coronavirus on Wednesday, and three so far on Thursday, for a total of 6,593 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.