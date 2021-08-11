NJ man who pleaded guilty to arsenal of guns also had cash of Nazi items

A Sussex County, New Jersey man pleaded guilty in federal court to possession of an arsenal of weapons, including a grenade launcher, 2.5 kilograms of marijuana and was also allegedly found to be in possession of neo-Nazi, white supremacist and racist material, although that charge was later dropped.

The large cash of weapons was discovered in the vehicle of Joseph Rubino, 59, by police after he was in a car accident in 2019.

On Thursday, Rubino admitted to US District Judge William J. Martinin that he owned the weapons, reported Patch.

Rubino was originally also charged with possessing what was detailed as "white supremacist and racist propaganda," including items with Nazi symbols, references to slavery and a manual on slavery. Bumper stickers were also found with white supremacist and neo-Nazi “SS bolts” on them. Those charges were later dropped, reported Sussex Daily Voice.

After Rubino’s car accident, state police obtained search warrants for Rubino’s house and car. That was when they discovered more weapons and 2.5 kilograms of marijuana, the US Attorney’s Office District of New Jersey said in a statement.

Both Rubino and a passenger were seriously injured in the crash and were taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

Rubino pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and one count of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

“On July 24, 2019, following a motor vehicle accident, officers with the New Jersey State Police observed numerous weapons and ammunition inside Rubino’s crashed vehicle. After executing court-authorized search warrants on Rubino’s vehicle and residence, law enforcement recovered an arsenal of weapons and ammunition from Rubino’s car and house,” said the US Attorney’s Office.

They listed 18 weapons, including “numerous additional ammunitions of various calibers,” found to be in possession of Rubino.

Rubino faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 on the marijuana charge and a maximum of 10 years in prison and $250,000 on the firearms charge.