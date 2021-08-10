Suspected murder in Arab city

Fadi Abad al-Qader, a 38-year-old resident of the central Arab city of Tayibe, was shot and killed Tuesday in a city street.

According to Israel Hayom, al-Qader was killed as he sat in a Tayibe cafe.

The site added that he was shot in his upper body and was critically injured. Medical staff evacuated him to Kfar Saba's Meir Medical Center in serious condition, but hospital staff were forced to declare his death.

Israel Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Al-Qader is survived by his wife and two children. Large numbers of police officers were called to the scene and began searching for the shooters, who escaped immediately following the shooting.

Israel Hayom noted that this is the fifth murder in five days in Israel's Arab sector. Statistics from the Abraham Initiatives organization shows that since the beginning of the year, 69 Arabs in Israel were killed for reasons related to violence and crime. Fifty-seven of these were Israeli citizens, while the other 12 were not. In addition, six Arab citizens were killed by police officers.

Analysis of the organization's data shows that ten of those killed were women, and in 53 of the incidents, the murder was carried out with a firearm. Thirty-four of those killed were younger than 30 years of age.