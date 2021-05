A 42-year-old resident of Umm al-Fahm was shot and killed while in his vehicle.

Israel Police have opened an investigation.

The man, a doctor by profession, was shot after he returned home from the hospital with his wife and 3-day-old son.

Both the mother and child are being treated in the emergency ward at the Emek Medical Center.

The new father is the 42nd person to die of violence in the Arab sector since the beginning of this year.