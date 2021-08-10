The discount Netanyahu received at a Haifa hotel

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu stayed last weekend at the presidential suite of the Dan Carmel Hotel in Haifa and paid less than a third of the nominal price, Kan 11 News reported on Monday.

According to the report, Netanyahu paid 4,000 shekels for a two-night stay in the suite instead of 18,000 shekels. This took place despite the fact that, according to the instructions of the Attorney General, a Member of Knesset is not allowed to receive a gift or benefit due to his position.

The opposition leader’s office said in response, "He did not know that there was a difference in price between the room he booked and the one he actually received. When he was informed of this, he immediately ordered to pay the difference."

The Dan Carmel Hotel stated that "Netanyahu was hosted in Dan Carmel and paid for himself. Beyond that, the hotel has never provided such or other details about a guest staying at the hotel. We suggest not to be caught up in rumors and gossip."