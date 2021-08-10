Minister Shaked: We're seeing signs that the third vaccine is working

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked spoke to Radio 103FM on Monday and discussed the uptick in new cases of COVID-19 in Israel.

"If we succeed in vaccinating the 60-plus-year-olds and raising the percentage of vaccinated among the youth, then I estimate that we can continue, perhaps with restrictions, but we will not need a lockdown. If we do not succeed, then in the end we will not agree to risk reaching a point of insufficiency of the health system," Shaked said.

She added, "We are starting to see signs that the third vaccine is working, so we are asking everyone to go get vaccinated."

Shaked went on to discuss the steps that will be taken to deal with about a million people who remain unvaccinated.

"The green pass to some extent makes it difficult for those who have not been vaccinated because they need to be tested at their expense, and more such restrictions are being considered for those who have not been vaccinated,” she said.

“We are also considering financial incentives for those go to get vaccinated, this is something President Biden has done. In general, we are taking a number of actions through the heads of local authorities and school principals to raise awareness and encourage people to get vaccinated,” added Shaked.