The 'Abraham Accords' prayer

As the world marks the first anniversary of the Abraham Accords, highlighting the new relationship between United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel, the Chief Rabbinate in the UAE has created a special prayer for synagogues around the world to mark the historic occasion.

The prayer will be distributed to more than 1,000 synagogues around the world, including those associated with the Rabbinical Council of America.

On August 13, 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Israel announced that they would be establishing relations. This announcement was followed by an announcement of a similar agreement between Bahrain and Israel on September 11, 2020.

Days later, on September 15th, 2020, the three countries signed the Abraham Accords Declaration which stated their recognition of “the importance of maintaining and strengthening peace in the Middle East and around the world based on mutual understanding and coexistence, as well as respect for human dignity and freedom, including religious freedom.”

“This is a prayer for the region as a whole and focuses on the shared blessings we all hope for – empowered youth, good health, and blooming deserts,” said Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna. “It is a prayer for all of the children of Abraham, be they from Sarah, Hagar or Keturah.”

“We are very excited to celebrate the first anniversary with the rest of the region and prayer is one way we can do that,” said Senior Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie. “Our community has had the opportunity to host many Emiratis for Shabbat (Sabbath - ed.) over the last year and we have had dynamic conversations about our commonalities and what unites us. This prayer furthers that.”