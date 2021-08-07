Israeli takes home gold in rhythmic gymnastics

Rhythmic gymnast Linoy Ashram,22, took home Israel's third-ever Olympic gold medal, and the country's fourth medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Her teammate Nicol Zelikman took seventh place overall.

Ashram is the Israel's first-ever female gold medalist, and the first non-Russian rhythmic gymnast to win the Olympic gold since the 1996 games in Atlanta.

On Saturday evening, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog spoke Ashram, congratulating her on her win.

At the start of their conversation, Herzog said: "Linoy, how exciting. We sat and watched you win, with tears in our eyes. You are an enormous source of pride for the entire country. When we saw the tears flow from your eyes, the flag of Israel being raised, the anthem being played, and the gold medal placed on your neck, we were moved to tears."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also congratulated Ashram, saying: "Linoy, you're amazing! The anthem played today once more at the Tokyo Olympics, and our hearts once again filled with pride. Linoy Ashram is a symbol of effort and hard work, she practiced from the age of seven, and today - she fulfilled her dream."

"As her mother Chedva said, she's a real wonder woman."

Last week, Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, 24, took home the gold after winning the floor exercise of the artistic gymnastics event, becoming the second Israeli to win gold after Gal Friedman's 2004 victory in windsurfing.