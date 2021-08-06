Watch: Hezbollah fires rockets on northern Israel

The Hezbollah terrorist organization on Friday evening published footage of the firing of a barrage of rockets from Lebanon towards northern Israel earlier in the day.

The video, which was broadcast on the organization's Al-Manar TV channel, shows the firing of 19 rockets at Israel on Friday morning.

10 of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, six of them fell in open areas, and the remaining three fell in Lebanese territory. No one was injured and no damage was caused.

On Wednesday, three rockets were fired at Israel by Palestinian Arab rebel groups. Two of them fell in open areas, while the last rocket fell in Lebanon.

In response, IDF fighter jets on Wednesday night attacked areas in Lebanon from which rockets were fired toward the State of Israel as well as infrastructure used for terrorism.

Another target was attacked in an area from which rockets were fired in the past.

