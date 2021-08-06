Rabbi and former Deputy Minister Aryeh Gamliel passes away

Rabbi Aryeh Gamliel, who served as Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs and Minister of Housing, has passed away at the age of 70 in the southern city of Sderot.

His political career extended from 1988 to 2003.

Alon Davidi, the mayor of Sderot, eulogized Rabbi Gamliel as "the man who established the haredi community in Sderot, a man who brought scores of families into an area that was devastated and desolate."

"He was recognized as a brilliant man not only by the world of Torah but by his fellow politicians, who saw in him an incredible mind and a capable leader," Davidi added.

"He himself knew the value of those around him - he saw the admiration the people of Sderot had for him and opened his heart to them, helping them in every possible way. He will be sorely missed."