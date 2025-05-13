Sirens were activated this evening (Tuesday) in the Gaza envelope, Ashkelon, and Sderot after three missiles were launched from the Gaza Strip.

Two missiles were successfully intercepted, one fell in an open area. No calls were received at Magen David Adom's 101 emergency hotline reporting injuries or damage.

The IDF spokesperson stated that "following the alerts activated in the Gaza envelope area and in the western Negev at 9:44 PM, the Air Force intercepted two launches that crossed from the Gaza Strip. Another launch fell in an open area, and there were no casualties."

This is the first fire from Gaza since April 13. Since the renewal of hostilities in Gaza over the past two months, thirty rockets have been launched from Gaza.