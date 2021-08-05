Iran's COVID-19 cases top four million

COVID-19 infections in Iran surged on Wednesday and hit a new one-day record for a third straight day, taking total cases to more than four million, AFP reports.

Iran registered 39,357 new cases in the 24 hours to Wednesday, taking the total since the pandemic started to 4,019,084, the health ministry said.

It recorded 409 deaths over the same period taking the total in Iran to 92,194.

Iran just last month announced it would be reimposing coronavirus restrictions on major cities due to the spread of the delta variant.

The Islamic Republic has for months wrestled with the worst outbreak in the Middle East of COVID-19.

In a clear sign of the scale of the outbreak, dozens of top officials have fallen ill. At least 30 lawmakers have tested positive in recent months and some have died.

High-profile deaths in Iran from the coronavirus include a member of the council advising the Ayatollah, a former ambassador, a newly-elected member of parliament, an adviser to Zarif and a re-elected member of parliament.

Iran’s new President, Ebrahim Raisi, recently promised that his government would start rapid COVID-19 vaccinations in the country.

Iran says it is struggling to import vaccines for its 83 million population.

More than 11 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, but only 2.8 million have received the necessary two jabs, the ministry said, according to AFP.

Iran has so far imported foreign vaccines from Russia, China, India and Cuba to cover over 1.2 million people. It has also developed several homegrown vaccines, though the effectiveness of those is not known.