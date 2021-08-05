Israeli Ambassador meets Sen. Feinstein amid Ben & Jerry's boycott

Israel’s Ambassador to the US and the UN, Gilad Erdan, on Wednesday met Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) in the wake of the decision of Ben & Jerry’s parent company, Unilever, to stop selling its ice cream in Judea and Samaria.

“I had a productive meeting with Senator Feinstein of California. I explained Ben & Jerry’s targeting Israel with a double standard through its antisemitic boycott,” he tweeted.

“We also discussed how to actually promote peace: by bringing people together through cooperation - not through boycotts!” added Erdan.

Unilever caused an uproar with its controversial July 19 announcement that it will stop selling Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Judea and Samaria.

Several states have already taken action against Ben & Jerry’s in response to the boycott.

The Texas State Comptroller announced that the government is examining whether the Ben & Jerry's ice cream company violated the state's anti-BDS laws.

In Illinois, regulators said they plan to warn the owner of Ben & Jerry’s to reverse the company's decision or face divestment by the state.

Maryland Secretary of State John C. Wobensmith on Monday confirmed in a letter to the leadership of the Jewish communities of Baltimore and Greater Washington that Maryland “will review State contracts to determine whether Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever have existing contracts with the State of Maryland and the State will respond accordingly.”

On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will not put any state money into Unilever until it reverses its boycott of Judea and Samaria.

In Rhode Island, State Senator Elaine Morgan has penned a letter to the state’s attorney general regarding what she called Ben & Jerry’s “immoral and discriminatory” decision to boycott Judea and Samaria.

She stated that her letter was a formal request to the attorney general’s office to “expeditiously review any purchasing contracts and proposals” that Rhode Island has with Unilever for violating state law.