'Most of the infections are returnees from Turkey'

Professor Masad Barhoum, director of the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya, is recommending emergency measures to curb the latest wave of COVID-19.

"We must impose a lockdown in the country for at least two months as soon as possible and without delay," said Barhoum.

The Arab-Israeli news site Panet reported that the delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading in the Arab communities, while the average number of residents who have received a second vaccine dose is still very low.

Three Arab localities are on the red list and 26 COVID-19 carriers from Arab communities are hospitalized in serious condition. According to the report, the number of new cases and patients in serious condition continues to rise.

Ayman Saif, the coronavirus coordinator in Arab society, said that there are unreported cases of infection in the Arab sector. Saif noted that "returnees from Turkey are the most prominent source of coronavirus infection."