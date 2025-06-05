The IDF this evening (Thursday) identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Minutes after the official statement, sirens were heard in dozens of communities across the country, including the Jerusalem area, Judea, Gush Etzion, Mateh Yehuda, and Modi'in.

Among the locations where sirens were reported were: Jerusalem, Kiryat Arba, Hebron, Ein Gedi, Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit, Efrat, Givat Ze’ev, Modi'in and its surrounding areas, Neve Ilan, Kfar Etzion, Tzur Hadassah, Abu Ghosh, Har Adar, Mevaseret Zion, Ma’ale HaHamisha, Tzova, Latrun, Neve Daniel, Tekoa, Nokdim, and dozens of others.

The IDF later confirmed that the missile was successully intercepted.