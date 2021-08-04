PA denounces Slovakia over cultural center in Jerusalem

The Palestinian Authority’s (PA) “ministry of foreign affairs” on Tuesday denounced Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok’s announcement on his ministry's intention to open a cultural center in Jerusalem, the Wafa news agency reports.

The PA bureau’s undersecretary, Amal Jado, denounced during a telephone call with Political Director of the Slovak Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs, Roman Buzec, the announcement as a violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the unified position of the European Union regarding opening official diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.

She stressed that such an announcement does not serve efforts to revive the peace process in the region, and encourages Israel, “the occupying power, to proceed in implementing its projects to annex and Judaize the occupied city of Jerusalem.”

Jado called on the Slovak side to reverse this decision in compliance with international law and the unified European position on the city of Jerusalem.

Korcok announced the opening of the center in mid-July, saying that the institute represents "deepening relations" with the Jewish state.

The move means Slovakia will upgrade the status of its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem so that it now falls under the country’s Foreign Ministry.

While making the announcement, Korcok also stated that the country supports resuming the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Ever since the US, during the Trump administration, relocated its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, several countries have followed suit: Guatemala, Kosovo, and Honduras.

The Czech Republic and Hungary have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv but have opened diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.