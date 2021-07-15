Slovakia to open diplomatic mission in Jerusalem

Slovakia on Wednesday announced that the Slovak Institute in Jerusalem will open on September 1, i24NEWS reports.

The country’s Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Ivan Korcok posted the announcement on Twitter, saying that the institute represents "deepening relations" with the Jewish state.

The move means Slovakia will upgrade the status of its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem so that it now falls under the country’s Foreign Ministry.

While making the announcement, Korcok also stated that the country supports resuming the Middle East peace process and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid thanked Korcok in a Twitter post for his decision, saying it is a "symbol of your friendship and it will serve to strengthen the relations between our countries."

Korcok met with Lapid in Brussels on Monday during Lapid's diplomatic visit to strengthen ties with European Union countries and reset relations with the EU.

Since the US, during the Trump administration, relocated its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, several countries have followed suit: Guatemala, Kosovo, and Honduras.

The Czech Republic and Hungary have kept their embassies in Tel Aviv but have opened diplomatic missions in Jerusalem.