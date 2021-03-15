Kosovo formally opens embassy in Jerusalem

Kosovo’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday it has formally opened its embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, The Associated Press reports.

A statement said the move was made after the establishment of diplomatic ties with Israel on February 1.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora announces that the Kosovo Embassy in the State of Israel, with headquarters in Jerusalem, officially has been opened,” said the statement quoted by AP.

With the move, Kosovo became the first European country and Muslim-majority one to establish its embassy in Jerusalem, following the US and Guatemala.

This past September, it was announced that Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021 and that Kosovo would recognize Israel.

These moves were included in an agreement on economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo which was signed at a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump in the White House.

The moves were criticized by the Palestinian Authority as well as by the Arab League.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi said at the time that "mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel is a historic achievement."