Israeli Ambassador demands UN action against Iran

Israel's Ambassador to the United States and the United Nations, Gilad Erdan, on Tuesday wrote a letter of complaint to the Security Council in the wake of the serious incident in which Iran attacked an Israeli-managed ship with an unmanned aerial vehicle, killing a British citizen and a Romanian citizen.

In his letter, the Ambassador demanded sharp condemnation from the Security Council against the Iranian regime, which has committed war crimes and other murderous acts in the Middle East and around the world.

Ambassador Erdan said in his letter, "This latest attack is yet another instance of maritime terrorism undertaken by Iran on the high seas, similar to other recent attacks that I have already brought to the attention of the Security Council, asking that concrete action be taken. Iran’s repeated brazen and murderous actions – which constitute grave violations of the United Nations Charter and of international law more generally – serve not only to threaten the safety of international shipping and navigation and disrupt international trade, but to further destabilize a highly volatile region. The Security Council should not sit idly by in the face of such violations by Iran or by the terrorist organizations throughout the region that serve as its proxies."

The Ambassador added, "In this context, it is imperative to underline the pivotal role the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has played in sowing violence and destruction in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world. The IRGC is the main sponsor of terrorist groups and militias throughout the region. Over time, the IRGC has developed dangerous and precise weaponry, such as attack drones and long-range missiles, which it uses against civilians and civilian objects in countries across the region, whether directly or by means of the terrorist groups the IRGC sponsors and supports.”:

"I call upon the Security Council to address this string of attacks with great urgency and unequivocally condemn and sanction Iran for these malign activities. The Security Council must take all necessary measures to hold the Iranian regime fully accountable for its repeated and unrestrained gross violations of international law," wrote Erdan.