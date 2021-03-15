Biden: We should see what Cuomo investigation brings us

US President Joe Biden on Sunday weighed in on the allegations against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo but stopped short of calling on him to resign, Reuters reports.

Asked if Cuomo should resign, Biden told reporters at the White House, “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us.”

Six women have come forward with accusations of inappropriate conduct against the governor, and calls for him to resign have begun to escalate.

On Thursday, New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation against him.

Among those who have called on Cuomo to resign are New York’s two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

Cuomo has refused to resign, telling reporters on Friday that calls by a growing number of Democratic lawmakers that he quit are “reckless and dangerous” because they don’t know the facts.

“I did not do what has been alleged, period. I never harassed anyone, I never assaulted anyone, I never abused anyone,” he said.