PM Bennett: 'Experts' recommendations carry great weight, we'll decide today'

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Thursday morning spoke with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) and Health Ministry Director General Professor Nachman Ash about the question of whether to provide Israeli citizens with booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Following the discussion, Bennett said: "This morning the Health Minister his Director General presented me with the considerations and recommendations of the Vaccines Committee. These recommendations by a committee of experts carry great weight. I would like to thank all members of the committee for their very thorough and comprehensive work."

"Our strategy is clear: Save lives, and preserve the normal routine of the State of Israel. Our plan provides you, Israeli citizens, with three layers of protection: Protection of the elderly and the most vulnerable, by means of the 'Fathers' Shield' program; protection of you by wearing masks; and general protection by means of the vaccines. I call on those who have not yet done so to go get vaccinated.

"Over the course of the day, we will complete the efforts to put together a plan of action and we will present it to you as soon as possible. We will continue to manage the plague and the Delta outbreak in a responsible and thorough fashion - together."

On Wednesday, Yediot Aharonot reported that Israel's Health Ministry is preparing to administer a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Israel's elderly population.

Sources in the Ministry said that if it is decided to offer a third dose, that decision will be implemented immediately.

Meanwhile, Israel has administered over 2,000 booster shots to the immunocompromised, with no significant side effects.