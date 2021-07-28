Health Ministry to begin offering third coronavirus vaccine dose - next week

Israel's Health Ministry is preparing to begin providing the elderly population with its third dose of the coronavirus vaccine next week, Yediot Aharonot reported.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry staff for management of pandemics will hold a meeting to make its final decision regarding the provision of a third dose.

Sources in the Ministry said that if it is decided to offer a third dose, that decision will be implemented immediately.

During a Wednesday morning interview with Galei Zahal, Professor Eli Waxman of the Weizmann Institute of Science called on the Health Ministry to approve the provision of a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

"You need to understand that we don't have time," he said. "We need to immediately approve the third dose of the vaccine against coronavirus, to start the campaign - and to vaccinate, at the end of the day, the entire population."

"We have proofs that the efficacy of the vaccine drops after six months," he added.

Regarding Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton's (New Hope) plan for quarantining students exposed in school, Prof. Waxman said: "She is making enormous mistakes. Shortening quarantine to 48 hours means that it won't be effective. If we shorten it too much, it will become irrelevant."