Hate crime: NY Jewish man attacked walking home from synagogue

Three men have been arrested and charged with a hate crime after they attacked a Jewish man in Fleishmanns, New York.

New York State Police said that the anti-Semitic assault occurred July 24, shortly before 11 a.m. A Jewish man walking home from synagogue along Main Street in Fleishmanns, a village in New York’s Catskill Mountains, was accosted by a man who got out of a pickup truck and stole the victim’s shtreimel off his head.

The suspect returned to the pickup truck. He and its two passengers shouted anti-Semitic slurs at the victim and then drove away.

The three suspects have been charged with grand larceny in the third degree as a hate crime.

Investigators were able to locate the victim’s shtreimel. Made of real fur, shtreimels can cost thousands of dollars.

The suspects were identified by police as Johann Diamond, 21, of Grand Gorge, New York, Korey Bush, 25, of Ashland, New York, and Wesley Eignor, 24, of Denver, New York.

Diamond was arrested on July 25, and Bush and Eignor were arrested on July 26. All three were arraigned and remanded to the Delaware County Jail on $5,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released a statement regarding the hate crime.

"I'd like to commend the New York State Police on a prompt, successful investigation following a disturbing anti-Semitic hate crime that took place in Delaware County. It is unacceptable for a Jewish man walking from a synagogue on Sabbath to be singled out, have his shtreimel ripped from his head and be verbally attacked because of his religion,” said Cuomo.

"This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur. We will use every tool at our disposable to weed this hatred out of our state and ensure that love will always win."