Swastika and racist graffiti found in Connecticut park

On Sunday, anti-Semitic, racist and offensive graffiti was discovered in a Connecticut park.

A swastika, a racial slur and other offensive comments were spray painted on two concrete barriers in White Farm park in Durham, Connecticut, reported Fox 61.

They graffiti was later removed.

"I received several communications from residents, who frequent White's Farm with pictures and I was very saddened and dismayed that this was happening in our community," Laura Francis, Durham's first selectman, told the news outlet.

The “open space park” is used by many local residents to fly model airplanes. Francis said that the grass runway has been vandalized before.

One of those airplane enthusiasts, Mike Suprenant, said that it was “very discouraging to know that there’s still people in this area that are like this.”

State police have launched an investigation. A surveillance system may be installed in the park.

Anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise across the United States, with the Connecticut Jewish community experiencing several serious incidents in 2021.

In late June, a bomb threat called into the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge, Connecticut forced the evacuation of 300 campers and other young people. Police investigated and found that the phone call was a hoax.

A few days later, anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was found on an abandoned truck and boat in Newtown, Connecticut.

The rise in anti-Semitism prompted the state’s Jewish community to hire a retired police officer as their security director, as the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford aims to focus on improving security at synagogues, community centers, schools and other potential targets.