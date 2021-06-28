Connecticut cops investigating anti-Semitic graffiti on truck, boat abandoned on highway

An investigation is ongoing into anti-Semitic and racist graffiti found on an abandoned truck and boat in Newtown, Connecticut.

City officials believe the vandalism took place during the night of June 24 or the morning of June 25, according to Fox 61.

Passing drivers on a local highway alerted police to the graffiti. After it was photographed for evidence, it was painted over by highway department workers, reported NBC Connecticut.

"This incident is reprehensible and is being thoroughly investigated. We will not tolerate these types of incidents and those responsible will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law if apprehended," said Police Chief James Viadero in a statement.

"We understand that these types of incidents cause a great deal of alarm and concern for our community, they can be assured that it is being dealt with with the utmost concern due to its severity.”

The police are currently asking anyone in the area with information to come forward.

Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the city’s chief executive, told NBC that police are “working diligently to identify those responsible.”

“The Newtown Police Department has made progress in these types of investigations as evident in the recent racist zoom bombing arrest. I look forward to the same result here,” he said.

As anti-Semitism has increased across the United States during the last year, Connecticut has been hit with several incidents.

On June 22, a bomb threat was called into the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge, forcing the evacuation of 300 campers and other young people.

In late March, over Passover weekend, multiple anti-Semitic incidents occurred at the University of Connecticut. These included swastika graffiti on a building opposite the campus Hillel chapter and anti-Semitic slurs screamed at a Jewish student wearing a kippah who was holding a box of matzah.