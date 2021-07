The age-old disease is popular again: The anti-Semitism that blends with the hatred of the State of Israel and its citizens.

Jay Shapiro says that while anti-Semitism was unpopular after World War II, it's here again.

Under the guise of caring for the Palestinians or just out of hatred, haters of Jews are emerging all over the world and governments need to be more aggressive and declare war on hatred of Jews and the denial of the State of Israel.