The unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents across the globe since the onset of Israel's conflict with its enemies is no coincidence. Jay Shapiro argues that antisemitism never truly disappeared; it merely receded into the shadows, and now, its ugly head has emerged once more.

In his view, the world no longer distinguishes between Israel and the Jewish people. The hatred of Israel has intertwined with classical antisemitism, becoming a catalyst for renewed hostility toward the Jewish community.