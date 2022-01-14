Jay Shapiro claims that the Palestinian Authority changes its story depending on whether it is speaking in English or Arabic.

In his view, the Palestinians' attempts to present themselves to the world as poor should be taken in the right proportions. The world must remember the intensity of terrorism that is coming from the Palestinian Authority and has been harming Israeli citizens for decades.

The Palestinians are also trying to blacken Israel's name in the world under various pretexts - without mentioning to the world its support for terrorists and murderers, its incitement to kill Jews and the corrupt conduct of the Palestinian Authority towards its citizens.