Radio host: Netanyahu seems to have forgotten that he is not PM

Journalist and broadcaster Ben Caspit spoke attacked Likud leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu over his recent conversations with Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer.

In that conversation, Netanyahu emphasized the need for additional vaccines, to allow Israelis to receive a third dose if need be.

"It's heartbreaking to see Netanyahu so confused," Caspit said. "He did an excellent job a year and a half ago, but now things have changed, Israelis are vaccinated, and we are dealing with a new and different variant of the virus."

"Netanyahu is no longer prime minister and is acting behind [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's back," Ben-Caspit continued.

"He is trying to whip up unnecessary hysteria to fill the huge void that has opened in his life."