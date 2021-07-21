Netanyahu: Get the 3rd vaccine dose right now

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this week with Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on the need for additional coronavirus vaccines.

"In the last few days I spoke twice with my friend, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla," Netanyahu said in a video released Wednesday. "I also talked to other experts. I have come to the conclusion that the State of Israel must immediately order millions of vaccines and it must start immediately to give out the third vaccine dose to the adult population."

"This is the population, those over the age of 50, who are at risk, at risk for serious illness or death. And giving the third vaccine dose, not to 200,000 people, but to two million people, that is the only way to protect this population, the only way to protect the great success that we brought in making Israel the first country in the world to get out of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"Without a third vaccine dose, there is no effective way to protect human life and to maintain an open and growing economy. Therefore, I call on the government: act immediately and bring the third vaccine dose for Israel's citizens, right now. Vaccinate two million citizens in the coming days. You can vaccinate 200,000 people a day, and then it'll be done. It can be done, and it works.

"Every day that passes endangers the life and health of Israel's citizens. Therefore, I say to the government, stop dawdling," Netanyahu concluded.