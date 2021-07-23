Gush Etzion: Thousands gather for 6th annual Desert Beer Festival

Nearly five thousand revelers gathered in Tekoa, Gush Etzion on Thursday night for the sixth annual Gush Etzion Desert Beer Festival.

Fifteen local breweries were on display along with food stands, many set up by local vendors. In addition, the band “Teapacks” played their classic hits, followed by a late night DJ dance party.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne’eman who was in attendance said: “After a challenging year of Corona, this was an unforgettable festival. The annual Beer Festival in Tekoa is an opportunity to learn about another side of beautiful Gush Etzion.”

“The festival has become tradition in this part of the country, and solidifies Gush Etzion as a hub of tourism and heritage in Israel.”

Gush Etzion Tourism Department Head Moshe Bruce added: “The Tekoa Beer Festival is one of the tourism highlights in Gush Etzion, which draws thousands of diverse visitors from all over the country. I invite everyone to come and visit Gush Etzion this summer.”